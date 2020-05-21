School: Western Hills
Future plans: Will be attending Lindsey Wilson College to major in Business and Journalism and play softball
Accomplishments: Awarded the L.R McDonald Presidential Scholarship, Academic All-State 1st team in softball all 4 years, All District and all County/City Softball 2019, graduating highest honors with 4.13 GPA. Bowl for Breath and The Green Hanger
Extracurriculars: Softball 4 years, Basketball 2 years, DECA 4 years and BETA
Parents' names: Sid Dailey and Wendi Braden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.