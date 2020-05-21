School: Western Hills

Future plans: Will be attending Lindsey Wilson College to major in Business and Journalism and play softball

Accomplishments: Awarded the L.R McDonald Presidential Scholarship, Academic All-State 1st team in softball all 4 years, All District and all County/City Softball 2019, graduating highest honors with 4.13 GPA. Bowl for Breath and The Green Hanger

Extracurriculars: Softball 4 years, Basketball 2 years, DECA 4 years and BETA

Parents' names: Sid Dailey and Wendi Braden

