Kilgore, Kellen

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attend Eastern Kentucky Iniversity

Extracurriculars: Varsity basketball and Softball

Parents' names: Michelle Kilgore

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription