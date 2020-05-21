Kyra Dailey

School: Western Hills

Future plans: Will be attending Western Kentucky University and majoring in Business

Accomplishments: Graduated with Honors, Academic All-State softball 2 years. Bowl for Breath and Green Hanger. DECA Regional Officer Senior Year

Extracurriculars: DECA 4 years, BETA Club 1 year, Softball 2 years

Parents' names: Sid Dailey and Wendi Braden

