School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Lanon will be attending the University of the Cumberlands where he will major in Information Technology Sciences and play collegiate baseball.

Extracurriculars: FFA Baseball (4 years)

Favorite quote: Life life like a 3-1 count

Favorite memory: Baseball practice always made the best memories. Hard work, fun, and playing ball with his team of brothers.

Advice to future generations: Don’t stress about the things you can’t change.

Parents' names: Matthew and Katherine Hutcherson

