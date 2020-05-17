Lawrence, Jayson

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Will attend Western Kentucky University to pursue a major in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Accomplishments: Jayson received an academic merit scholarship from WKU.

Extracurriculars: Jayson was a four year member of the Western Hills baseball team. He was an active member of KYA, Pep Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Favorite memory: Jayson’s favorite memories are cheering for his classmates in the student sections at sporting events.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every minute of your senior year and don’t take one day for granted. The world can change in an instant and you’re left wishing for one more day to hang with your friends at at school, or to play one more high school game.

Parents' names: Ron and Tanya Lawrence

