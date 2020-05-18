Maddie LeCompte

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attend Eastern Kentucky University

Accomplishments: KC Sparrow Scholarship 2020 WH career 1000+ points club 2020 All 11th Region Basketball team 2020 All 41st District Basketball team 2020 State Journal All County Basketball team 2019 All 11th Region Softball Team 2019 All 41st District Basketball Team

Extracurriculars: Basketball and Softball

Parents' names: Chuck and Tara LeCompte

