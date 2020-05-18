School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: Megan will be attending the University of Louisville to further her general education and major in Pre-law. Upon her completion of her first four years of college, Megan will then attend Baylor University of Law in Waco, Texas. After that, she wants to be the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas.
Accomplishments: Graduated with High Honors, President of Spanish Honor Society, President of Spanish Club, President of Science Club, and Activities Chair for FCCLA. Megan was also a Kentucky House of Representatives Legislative Page, receiving the University of Louisville Metropolitan Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Club, FCCLA, Book Club, Science Club, BETA, National Honor Society, Community Peer Aid in Special Education Classroom, Drama Club, Advanced Choir. Employee at Ashwood Place Senior Living Retirement Home
Favorite quote: "I went looking for my dreams outside myself and discovered, it's not what the world holds for you, it's what you bring to it." - Anne Shirley of Anne of Green Gables
Favorite memory: Western Hill Highs School has given me so many wonderful memories, so it's hard to choose just one. I find the happiest when I am aiding in the Special Education class. The atmosphere in that classroom is amazing. From weekly shopping trips, The Rocket Games, the birthday parties, and the everyday lessons and interactions with the kids to the teacher and aids that help light up the room; this class has left a lasting impact on me and given me some lifelong friends and memories that will not be forgotten any time soon.
Advice to future generations: The bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. Challenge yourself and do not be afraid of failure. Get the job, joining the clubs, and try new things! But, learn how to manage your time between activities and remember to take care of yourself and don't burn yourself out.
Parents' names: Dan and Melissa Davis
