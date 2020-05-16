School: Western Hills and Gatton Academy
Future plans: Will be attending the Univerity of Kentucky as a Presidential Scholar and as a member of the Lewis Honors College and plans to major in Biology on the Pre-Medical Track
Accomplishments: Awarded the Presidential Scholarship at the University of Kentucky Member of the Lewis Honors College 2 time National Science Bowl Participant Accepted and attended the Gatton Academy of Math and Science at WKU
Extracurriculars: Gatton Science Bowl Team Western Hills Beta Western Hills Volleyball team freshman and sophomore years Conducted and presented Bacteriophage research at WKU
Favorite quote: “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.” ― Michelle Obama, Becoming
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would have to be the decathlon activities in English 2 with Mr. Shields
Advice to future generations: No matter what life throws at you, always remember that you will get through this and that this too shall pass.
Parents' names: Srinivas and Ragini Ramisetti
