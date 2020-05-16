Rayborn, Olivia

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attend Eastern Kentucky University in the fall and double major in forensic psychology and Criminal Justice

Favorite memory: Any memory at WHHS because everyday was a full of a new adventure

Advice to future generations: Never take things for granted because you never know what you may come across and always stay involved in school and go to all the games

Parents' names: Missy and Bill Rayborn

