Savannah Kennedy

School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: Savannah will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall with the plans of majoring in Political Science and minoring in Public Relations.
Accomplishments: Savannah has received the Democratic Women's Club of Frankfort Scholarship and the Kentucky 2A State Championship Scholarship. She has also received a Governor's Scholars Provost Scholarship from the University of Kentucky.
Extracurriculars: While at Western Hills, Savannah has been the Senior Class President, a Varsity Volleyball Captain, a Governor's Scholars Program Community Ambassador, and has been heavily involved in the following clubs: National BETA Club, National Honors Society, DECA, Spanish Honors Society, Pep Club, and Mu Alpha Theta.
Favorite quote: "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." -- Former President Barack Obama
Favorite memory: Savannah's favorite memory at Western Hills High School was the last Volleyball District Championship game against Woodford County High School-- the outcome was not what the Lady Wolverines were anticipating, but the student section was incredible. The love, support, and energy we got from the crowd throughout the whole night was unforgettable. While sad in the moment, Western Hills showed how passionate and dedicated they are for their sports and peers.
Advice to future generations: Savannah's advice to future generations would be to please cherish every moment. It sounds cliche, but these seniors have really internalized this more recently-- don't wish away your senior year (or any year) and make the most of every day!
Parents' names: Jack and Stephanie Kennedy
