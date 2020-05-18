School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Malia will be attending Morehead State University majoring in Radiologic Science. She is also on the MSU Dance Team.

Accomplishments: 2019 Kentucky Governor Scholar 2019 Youth Salute Top Leader WHHS 2020 Elks Scholarship Winner 2020 KSPPA Scholarship Winner 2020 WHHS Winter Homecoming Queen 2019 WHHS Dancer of the year 2019 WHHS Dance Team 110% Award 4.0 Honor Roll throughout high school 2020 Miss WHHS superlative winner

Extracurriculars: Varsity Dance Team, HOSA President, Senior Class Secretary, Student council Co-president, Student Advisory Council FCS, Student Representative FCCTC Health Science Committee, NHS Community Service Chair, Beta Club, Young Republicans, FCA Student Leader, Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, CCDS Instructor Assistant, Frankfort Junior Cotillion Ambassador

Favorite quote: Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."

Favorite memory: Beating Franklin County in basketball 2 years in a row on our home court.

Advice to future generations: Take advantage of opportunities when they come your way. Time is precious and high school flies by. Make the most of your 4 years and be prepared for anything that comes your way!

Parents' names: Matt and Lisa Scott

