Smith, Seirra

School: Western hills high school

Future plans: I will be attending BCTC in the upcoming semester to pursue my career in becoming a preschool teacher

Parents' names: Vanessa and Brandon tinsley

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription