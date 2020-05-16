Smith, Wyatt

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Wyatt is going to attend Bluegrass Community and Technical College to major in Business Administration.

Favorite quote: Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise. - Kobe Bryant

Favorite memory: Being able to learn by my best friends all all the awesome teachers at Western Hills.

Advice to future generations: Make sure to dedicate your self to your worth.

Parents' names: Missy Evans and Kevin Smith

