School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: Zachary will be attending Thomas More University and has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball. He will study law and sports entertainment/marketing.
Accomplishments: Zachary graduated with highest honors and a 4.07 GPA. He received AP Capstone Diploma eligibility and was First Team Academic All-state for his entire baseball and swim career. Zachary was a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, and the National Society of High School Scholars. For baseball, he was selected as a two-time WWBA Perfect Game All-tournament team member. Z received the Dean Academic Scholarship and the Saints Award from Thomas More University.
Extracurriculars: Zachary was a four year member of the WHHS baseball team, and a three year member of the Wolverines swim team. He also was a member of the Pep Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Science Club.
Favorite quote: “Don’t do anything I would do, and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.” - “Tony Stark” (Marvel Studios)
Favorite memory: Zachary’s favorite memory is beating Woodford County in the 2019 41st District Baseball Tournament.
Advice to future generations: Zachary‘s advice to future generations is best summed up by baseball immortal and philosopher, Yogi Berra, “Keep trying. Stay humble. Trust your instincts. Most importantly, act. When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Parents' names: Glenn and Karen Waldrop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.