School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Zachary will be attending Thomas More University and has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball. He will study law and sports entertainment/marketing.

Accomplishments: Zachary graduated with highest honors and a 4.07 GPA. He received AP Capstone Diploma eligibility and was First Team Academic All-state for his entire baseball and swim career. Zachary was a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, and the National Society of High School Scholars. For baseball, he was selected as a two-time WWBA Perfect Game All-tournament team member. Z received the Dean Academic Scholarship and the Saints Award from Thomas More University.

Extracurriculars: Zachary was a four year member of the WHHS baseball team, and a three year member of the Wolverines swim team. He also was a member of the Pep Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Science Club.

Favorite quote: “Don’t do anything I would do, and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.” - “Tony Stark” (Marvel Studios)

Favorite memory: Zachary’s favorite memory is beating Woodford County in the 2019 41st District Baseball Tournament.

Advice to future generations: Zachary‘s advice to future generations is best summed up by baseball immortal and philosopher, Yogi Berra, “Keep trying. Stay humble. Trust your instincts. Most importantly, act. When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

Parents' names: Glenn and Karen Waldrop

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription