School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Brandon signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Midway University where he will pursue a degree in the Pre-Med field.

Accomplishments: Brandon has lettered all four years with the Hills Baseball team and was awarded one of the “Rookie of the Year” titles as a freshman. He was also awarded “Reliever of the Year” as a freshman. During his four years Brandon has been named to the Franklin County All County Team twice, was named to the District All Tournament Team, the Regional All Tournament Team and was also awarded the WHHS Baseball MVP his junior year. Brandon was a dual sport athlete where he played golf his junior and senior year. He was named to the Gene Hilen Cup All Tournament Team going on to win the Gene Hilen Cup in 2019-2020 season. He was named to the All Tournament Team at the Flyer Classic Golf Tournament Team.

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Golf and Fishing

Favorite quote: “Never look down on someone unless you’re helping them up”

Favorite memory: His favorite memory is shutting out Woodford County in the 2019 District Tournament.

Advice to future generations: Live your life to the fullest.

Parents' names: Leslie “Dooley” and Kim Webb

