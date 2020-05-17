School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: She plans to attend Kentucky State University this fall to pursue a career in Nursing.

Accomplishments: Graduated with high honors.

Extracurriculars: Health Occupation Students of America, BETA, Young Republicans

Advice to future generations: Don’t worry about what other people think.

Parents' names: Daniel and Laurie Wilson

