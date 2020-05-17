School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: Going to college at BCTC for childhood education. Playing to work at daycares or preschools.
Accomplishments: FFA Greenhand Award, Finishing Family and Consumer Science Pathway, Scholarship Georgetown. Perfect Attendance Awards
Extracurriculars: FFA, Science Club, ASL Club.
Favorite quote: "I've climbed the mountain, I've crossed the river, and I'm almost there." -"Almost There," Tiana
Favorite memory: Graduating will always be my favorite memory. It wasn't normal but it was still a nice feeling to walk and pick up your diploma. You had a small chance to say goodbye to your school again.
Advice to future generations: Never give up even if your at your breaking point you can still succeed.
Parents' names: Marilyn And Michael Wright *grandparents*
