School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Going to college at BCTC for childhood education. Playing to work at daycares or preschools.

Accomplishments: FFA Greenhand Award, Finishing Family and Consumer Science Pathway, Scholarship Georgetown. Perfect Attendance Awards

Extracurriculars: FFA, Science Club, ASL Club.

Favorite quote: "I've climbed the mountain, I've crossed the river, and I'm almost there." -"Almost There," Tiana

Favorite memory: Graduating will always be my favorite memory. It wasn't normal but it was still a nice feeling to walk and pick up your diploma. You had a small chance to say goodbye to your school again.

Advice to future generations: Never give up even if your at your breaking point you can still succeed.

Parents' names: Marilyn And Michael Wright *grandparents*

