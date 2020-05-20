Xia Jennings

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attending Tulsa Welding School, Jacksonville, FL.

Accomplishments: Welding

Extracurriculars: FFA/ Welding

Favorite quote: I am a Welder. My craft allows me to build. My life is my story and the adventure ahead is my journey to fulfil my own purpose and potential.

Parents' names: Kim Smith and (In Memory of my Dad) Derrick Jennings

