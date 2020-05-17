School: William Cofield High School
Future plans: Plans to be a 3D makeup artist he will be starting her journey in the fall at Paul Mitchell
Accomplishments: We are very proud of her accomplishment, especially several rewards for her helping other students
Extracurriculars: She indulged in band, Junior ROTC, welding, woodshop, and volunteered as much as she could.
Favorite quote: Her favorite quote is from Lilo & Stitch Ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind.
Favorite memory: Every memory about her is my favorite she has always been a pleasure to have in your life and making memories with her are for sure fun and enjoying.
Advice to future generations: No matter how hard life gets God will be there to pull you up the mountain keep pressing forward walk by faith not by sight.
Parents' names: Kristy Reyes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.