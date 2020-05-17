Stark, Angel

School: William Cofield High School

Future plans: Plans to be a 3D makeup artist he will be starting her journey in the fall at Paul Mitchell

Accomplishments: We are very proud of her accomplishment, especially several rewards for her helping other students

Extracurriculars: She indulged in band, Junior ROTC, welding, woodshop, and volunteered as much as she could.

Favorite quote: Her favorite quote is from Lilo & Stitch Ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind.

Favorite memory: Every memory about her is my favorite she has always been a pleasure to have in your life and making memories with her are for sure fun and enjoying.

Advice to future generations: No matter how hard life gets God will be there to pull you up the mountain keep pressing forward walk by faith not by sight.

Parents' names: Kristy Reyes

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription