The Franklin County and Western Hills boys soccer teams were looking for their first district win when they met Thursday at WHHS.
It took overtime, but Western Hills came out with a 3-2 victory.
The Wolverines are 1-1 in district play going into Saturday’s match at Great Crossing.
“I was expecting both teams to play hard,” WHHS coach Chad Mangum said. “I thought attacking, I thought we did that well. We played the ball well to the foot, and we had some good chances to score.
“Defensively, we have to tweak a few things to get ready for the postseason.”
WHHS scored midway through the first half on a goal by Rafael Fricker off an assist from Raul Hernandez.
The Flyers tied the score before halftime with a goal by Kaden Turner. Cade Terry had the assist.
Western Hills went back in front on a penalty kick by Canyon Thomas when FCHS was called for tripping in the penalty box.
That came with 13:22 left in regulation. About 10 minutes later, Owen Clements scored for the Flyers, tying the match at 2-2 and sending the match into overtime.
“We got down 1-0 and came back and tied it,” FCHS coach Louis Tandy said. “We got down 2-1 and came back again to tie it up. We just got off a little in the middle at the end, but that’s what happens when you’re dead tired.”
Hernandez scored the winning goal with 3:50 left in the first five-minute sudden death overtime period.
That gives the WHHS a 7-2-2 record going into Saturday’s match.
“We have seven wins,” Mangum said. “We’ve beaten some quality teams, and we’ve played to a draw against some quality teams. I’m pretty pleased with the way we’ve played overall.”
Thursday’s match closed out the regular season for the Flyers, who are 0-5-1 overall and 0-3 in the district.
“We’ve played hard all year,” Tandy said. “There’s never been a question about the dog in them, the heart in them. They play with everything they’ve got. We’re so low in numbers to rest them I have to move them to a different position.
“They gave everything they’ve got. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The 41st District Tournament will be played next week at Great Crossing.
The girls’ first-round matches will be Monday, and the boys’ matches will be played Tuesday. Saturday’s match between WHHS and Great Crossing will determine the seedings.
The championship matches will be played Thursday.
