Western Hills’ girls basketball team lost to the Christian Academy of Louisville 66-32 Friday in the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 4 Tournament final at CAL.
Maddie LeCompte led WHHS with 12 points, followed by Leann Way with eight points, Lauren McGaughey with five, Kellen Kilgore with three, and Denise Waddell and Rachel Shropshire with two points each.
LeCompte and Kilgore were named to the all-tournament team.
CAL (14-2) was led in scoring by Shelby Calhoun with 19 points. The Lady Centurions, defending Kentucky 2A state champions, return to the 2A state tournament with Friday’s win.
WHHS (5-9) plays at home today against Frederick Douglass.
