The Franklin County Farmers Market will have its Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Market Pavilion at River View Park in downtown Frankfort.
Vendors accept debit, credit and SNAP/EBT cards. Thanks to the Kentucky Double Dollars program, Community Farm Alliance, Friends of the Farmers Market and community supporters, customers shopping with SNAP/EBT cards can have their purchases doubled at the welcome table.
